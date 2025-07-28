NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) volume exceeds 0.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) opened higher 4.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $26.44. Price fluctuations for NATL have ranged from $22.30 to $35.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.29% at the time writing. With a float of $71.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.04%, operating margin of 11.14%, and the pretax margin is 3.98%.

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NCR Atleos Corp is 2.23%, while institutional ownership is 94.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 102,360. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.59, taking the stock ownership to the 36,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06 ’24, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 450 for $33.48, making the entire transaction worth $15,066. This insider now owns 16,176 shares in total.

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NCR Atleos Corp (NATL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NCR Atleos Corp (NATL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.47 million, its volume of 1.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.09%.

During the past 100 days, NCR Atleos Corp’s (NATL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.89 in the near term. At $28.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.68.

NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) Key Stats

There are currently 73,392K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,317 M according to its annual income of 91,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 980,000 K and its income totaled 17,000 K.