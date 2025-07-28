Neogen Corp (NEOG) soared 1.95 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) opened higher 1.95% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.12. Price fluctuations for NEOG have ranged from $3.87 to $18.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5468.75% at the time writing. With a float of $216.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2917 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.79%, operating margin of -47.71%, and the pretax margin is -56.1%.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Neogen Corp is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 122.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 99,987. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 21,917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,770 for $5.17, making the entire transaction worth $29,831. This insider now owns 13,244 shares in total.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5468.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Neogen Corp (NEOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corp (NEOG)

The latest stats from [Neogen Corp, NEOG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.55 million was inferior to 5.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.73%.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corp’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.37. The third major resistance level sits at $5.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.96.

Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

There are currently 217,038K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 924,220 K according to its annual income of -9,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220,980 K and its income totaled -10,960 K.