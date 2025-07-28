No matter how cynical the overall market is, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) performance over the last week is recorded 6.28%

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) on Friday, soared 1.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.88. Within the past 52 weeks, SAN’s price has moved between $4.27 and $8.95.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.52% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.45%. With a float of $14.87 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.14 billion.

The firm has a total of 206753 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 107.92%, operating margin of 34.34%, and the pretax margin is 34.01%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 34,610. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08 ’24, when Company’s Chief Risk Officer proposed sale 10,665 for $4.75, making the entire transaction worth $50,659.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.64% during the next five years compared to 16.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of N/A was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Santander S.A. ADR, SAN], we can find that recorded value of 4.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.97%.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.05. The third major resistance level sits at $9.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.78.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 133.38 billion based on 14,885,326K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 138,447 M and income totals 13,606 M. The company made 32,724 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,584 M in sales during its previous quarter.