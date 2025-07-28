No matter how cynical the overall market is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) performance over the last week is recorded -1.92%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock price down -0.97% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. BDN’s price has ranged from $3.41 to $6.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.60%. With a float of $166.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 291 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.2%, operating margin of -2.76%, and the pretax margin is -65.8%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 3.51%, while institutional ownership is 88.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 68,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $4.55, taking the stock ownership to the 84,466 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 61,576 for $4.07, making the entire transaction worth $250,614. This insider now owns 2,949,092 shares in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brandywine Realty Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

The latest stats from [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.95 million was superior to 2.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.99%.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.23. The third major resistance level sits at $4.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.90.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 709.48 million, the company has a total of 172,951K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 505,520 K while annual income is -195,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121,520 K while its latest quarter income was -26,980 K.