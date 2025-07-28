No matter how cynical the overall market is DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) performance over the last week is recorded 2.23%

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) on Friday, plunged -2.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.46. Within the past 52 weeks, XRAY’s price has moved between $12.16 and $27.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.53%. With a float of $197.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.30 million.

In an organization with 14000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.6%, operating margin of -23.07%, and the pretax margin is -24.82%.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 103.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 249,994. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,142 shares at a rate of $16.51, taking the stock ownership to the 81,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 15,759 for $19.75, making the entire transaction worth $311,240.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.76 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.47 million. That was better than the volume of 2.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.49%.

During the past 100 days, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s (XRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 77.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.52 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.67. However, in the short run, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.41. Second resistance stands at $16.80. The third major resistance level sits at $17.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.24.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.19 billion based on 199,293K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,793 M and income totals -910,000 K. The company made 879,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.