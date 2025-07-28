No matter how cynical the overall market is Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) performance over the last week is recorded 15.54%

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) kicked off on Friday, down -3.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has traded in a range of $0.99-$5.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 19.47% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.61%. With a float of $57.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.09 million.

In an organization with 341 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.78%, operating margin of -65.25%, and the pretax margin is -36.0%.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Macrogenics Inc is 8.16%, while institutional ownership is 79.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15 ’25, was worth 1,083. In this transaction VP, Controller & Treasurer of this company sold 423 shares at a rate of $2.56, taking the stock ownership to the 9,532 shares.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -25.45% during the next five years compared to 19.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Macrogenics Inc’s (MGNX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.20%.

During the past 100 days, Macrogenics Inc’s (MGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 48.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1246 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1412 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4939, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4535. However, in the short run, Macrogenics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7700. Second resistance stands at $1.8300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5500.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 107.88 million has total of 63,090K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 149,960 K in contrast with the sum of -66,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,190 K and last quarter income was -41,040 K.