No matter how cynical the overall market is, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) performance over the last week is recorded 4.96%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) stock price up 1.51% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.3. ORC’s price has ranged from $5.68 to $9.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -23.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 474.07%. With a float of $106.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.57 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -901.4%, operating margin of -15.96%, and the pretax margin is -43.67%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 36.60%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 474.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Orchid Island Capital Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.64 million, its volume of 4.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.05%.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.12 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.47 in the near term. At $7.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.15.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 790.45 million, the company has a total of 126,715K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 241,580 K while annual income is 37,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 81,090 K while its latest quarter income was 17,120 K.