No matter how cynical the overall market is O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) performance over the last week is recorded 5.76%

On Friday, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) was -0.51% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $98.16. A 52-week range for ORLY has been $70.05 – $100.10.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 17.85% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.77%. With a float of $848.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $850.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 93047 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.4%, operating margin of 19.22%, and the pretax margin is 17.98%.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward O’Reilly Automotive, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is 0.79%, while institutional ownership is 85.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 29 ’25, was worth 25,686. In this transaction SVP OF WESTERN STORE OPS/SALES of this company sold 19 shares at a rate of $1351.91, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s SVP NORTHEAST STORE OPS &SALES sold 2,000 for $1360.45, making the entire transaction worth $2,720,900. This insider now owns 16 shares in total.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.42% during the next five years compared to 17.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) saw its 5-day average volume 5.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.95%.

During the past 100 days, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc’s (ORLY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.94 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.06 in the near term. At $100.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.62.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) Key Stats

There are 854,842K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 83.48 billion. As of now, sales total 16,708 M while income totals 2,387 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,137 M while its last quarter net income were 538,490 K.