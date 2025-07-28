No matter how cynical the overall market is, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) performance over the last week is recorded -9.70%

On Friday, Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) opened higher 0.66% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $89.2. Price fluctuations for OTIS have ranged from $86.00 to $106.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 9.56%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.95% at the time writing. With a float of $392.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 72000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.1%, operating margin of 13.07%, and the pretax margin is 13.28%.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 701,287. In this transaction President, Otis Asia Pacific of this company sold 6,660 shares at a rate of $105.30, taking the stock ownership to the 63,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,660 for $105.33, making the entire transaction worth $701,497.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.02% during the next five years compared to 9.56% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Looking closely at Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS), its last 5-days average volume was 5.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.49%.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corp’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.97 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.06. However, in the short run, Otis Worldwide Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.44. Second resistance stands at $91.09. The third major resistance level sits at $91.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $87.82.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

There are currently 394,677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,261 M according to its annual income of 1,645 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,350 M and its income totaled 243,000 K.