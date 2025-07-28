Now that Leslies Inc’s volume has hit 4.05 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) stock price up 7.32% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. LESL’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $3.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 169.67%. With a float of $179.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.13%, operating margin of 2.73%, and the pretax margin is -2.33%.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Leslies Inc is 3.37%, while institutional ownership is 89.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 49,916. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 63,995 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 65,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 150,000 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $118,500. This insider now owns 270,000 shares in total.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leslies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslies Inc (LESL)

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) saw its 5-day average volume 5.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.70%.

During the past 100 days, Leslies Inc’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0557 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0700 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5983, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4991. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6336 in the near term. At $0.6716, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7282. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5390, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4824. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4444.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 110.53 million, the company has a total of 185,578K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,330 M while annual income is -23,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 177,130 K while its latest quarter income was -51,320 K.