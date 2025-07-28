Now that On Holding AG’s volume has hit 4.12 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) kicked off on Friday, up 1.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $49.95. Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has traded in a range of $34.59-$64.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.40%. With a float of $220.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3254 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.62%, operating margin of 9.86%, and the pretax margin is 8.98%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 31.78%, while institutional ownership is 54.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07 ’25, was worth 3,731,977. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 61,810 for $52.05, making the entire transaction worth $3,217,210.

On Holding AG (ONON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at On Holding AG’s (ONON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) saw its 5-day average volume 5.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.26%.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 60.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.72 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.03 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.50 in the near term. At $52.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.84.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.44 billion has total of 629,653K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,633 M in contrast with the sum of 275,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 808,270 K and last quarter income was 63,070 K.