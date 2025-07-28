Now that US Foods Holding Corp’s volume has hit 3.23 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) opened higher 0.54% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $81.82. Price fluctuations for USFD have ranged from $50.49 to $85.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 2.96% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.34% at the time writing. With a float of $229.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.30 million.

In an organization with 30000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.38%, operating margin of 3.07%, and the pretax margin is 1.84%.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of US Foods Holding Corp is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 101.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 10 ’25, was worth 600,000. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 115,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,500 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $600,000.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.71% during the next five years compared to 2.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp (USFD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.31 million. That was better than the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.65%.

During the past 100 days, US Foods Holding Corp’s (USFD) raw stochastic average was set at 89.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.69. However, in the short run, US Foods Holding Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.67. Second resistance stands at $83.09. The third major resistance level sits at $83.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.63.

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) Key Stats

There are currently 231,350K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,877 M according to its annual income of 494,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,351 M and its income totaled 115,000 K.