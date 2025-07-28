Old Republic International Corp (ORI) volume exceeds 1.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Friday, with Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI) stock price up 0.31% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $35.74. ORI’s price has ranged from $30.46 to $39.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.55% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.67%. With a float of $228.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.16 million.

In an organization with 9400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.77%, operating margin of 6.44%, and the pretax margin is 6.49%.

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Old Republic International Corp is 7.59%, while institutional ownership is 72.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 396,265. In this transaction SVP – Title Insurance of this company sold 10,601 shares at a rate of $37.38, taking the stock ownership to the 35,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s SVPUnderwriting & Distribution sold 8,117 for $37.41, making the entire transaction worth $303,657. This insider now owns 26,355 shares in total.

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.69% during the next five years compared to -1.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Old Republic International Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.86 million. That was better than the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.09%.

During the past 100 days, Old Republic International Corp’s (ORI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.96. However, in the short run, Old Republic International Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.06. Second resistance stands at $36.27. The third major resistance level sits at $36.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.31.

Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.86 billion, the company has a total of 247,164K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,232 M while annual income is 852,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,114 M while its latest quarter income was 245,000 K.