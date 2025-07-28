Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) is 14.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Friday, with Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock price up 1.29% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $58.08. PEGA’s price has ranged from $29.84 to $59.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.00%. With a float of $88.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5443 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.47%, operating margin of 16.44%, and the pretax margin is 17.55%.

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Pegasystems Inc is 48.46%, while institutional ownership is 49.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 571,172. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 10 ’25, when Company’s C.E.O. & Chairman sold 45,000 for $51.75, making the entire transaction worth $2,328,607. This insider now owns 33,006,692 shares in total.

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pegasystems Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

The latest stats from [Pegasystems Inc, PEGA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.31 million was superior to 2.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.12%.

During the past 100 days, Pegasystems Inc’s (PEGA) raw stochastic average was set at 96.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.10. The third major resistance level sits at $61.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.44. The third support level lies at $55.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.06 billion, the company has a total of 171,081K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,497 M while annual income is 99,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 475,630 K while its latest quarter income was 85,420 K.