PFS (Provident Financial Services Inc) climbed 3.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) on Friday, soared 3.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.35. Within the past 52 weeks, PFS’s price has moved between $14.34 and $22.24.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -9.56%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.59%. With a float of $116.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1801 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.39%, operating margin of 22.17%, and the pretax margin is 31.6%.

Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Provident Financial Services Inc is 6.13%, while institutional ownership is 73.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 949,974. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 55,668 shares at a rate of $17.07, taking the stock ownership to the 601,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 55,668 for $17.08, making the entire transaction worth $950,809.

Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of N/A was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.11%.

During the past 100 days, Provident Financial Services Inc’s (PFS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.33 in the near term. At $19.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.79.

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.49 billion based on 130,501K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,140 M and income totals 115,530 K. The company made 332,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 64,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.