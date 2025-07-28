Portillos Inc (PTLO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.19% last month.

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) kicked off on Friday, up 0.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.53. Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has traded in a range of $8.38-$15.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.81%. With a float of $61.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.91 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8512 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.76%, operating margin of 8.28%, and the pretax margin is 5.97%.

Portillos Inc (PTLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Portillos Inc is 3.63%, while institutional ownership is 91.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 122,300,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $12.23, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,709,535 for $13.35, making the entire transaction worth $36,172,292.

Portillos Inc (PTLO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Portillos Inc’s (PTLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 115.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Portillos Inc (PTLO)

The latest stats from [Portillos Inc, PTLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.58 million was superior to 1.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.19%.

During the past 100 days, Portillos Inc’s (PTLO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.47 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.83. The third major resistance level sits at $11.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.21. The third support level lies at $10.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 791.55 million has total of 74,815K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 710,550 K in contrast with the sum of 29,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 176,440 K and last quarter income was 3,310 K.