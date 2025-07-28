PRO (Pros Holdings Inc) climbed 4.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) was 4.14% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.7. A 52-week range for PRO has been $13.61 – $29.84.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 24.03%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.09%. With a float of $43.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1501 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.54%, operating margin of -3.73%, and the pretax margin is -3.32%.

Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pros Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Pros Holdings Inc is 9.35%, while institutional ownership is 93.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 37,676. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,131 shares at a rate of $17.68, taking the stock ownership to the 14,947 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,131 for $17.68, making the entire transaction worth $37,676.

Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 1.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.64%.

During the past 100 days, Pros Holdings Inc’s (PRO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.87 in the near term. At $17.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.39.

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) Key Stats

There are 47,852K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 782.39 million. As of now, sales total 330,370 K while income totals -20,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 86,320 K while its last quarter net income were -3,690 K.