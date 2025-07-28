Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) is 7.30% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) kicked off on Friday, up 0.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $86.93. Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has traded in a range of $73.83-$95.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 1.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.02%. With a float of $498.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $499.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13047 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.21%, operating margin of 22.93%, and the pretax margin is 16.86%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 75.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 115,288. In this transaction Chair, President and CEO of this company sold 1,387 shares at a rate of $83.12, taking the stock ownership to the 218,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 1,387 for $84.18, making the entire transaction worth $116,758.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.09% during the next five years compared to 1.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s (PEG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.76%.

During the past 100 days, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s (PEG) raw stochastic average was set at 96.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.97 in the near term. At $88.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $88.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.35. The third support level lies at $85.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.70 billion has total of 498,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,290 M in contrast with the sum of 1,772 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,222 M and last quarter income was 589,000 K.