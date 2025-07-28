Recent developments with AAON Inc (AAON) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.94 cents.

On Friday, AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) was 7.49% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $77.56. A 52-week range for AAON has been $68.98 – $144.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 24.26% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.41%. With a float of $67.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4812 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.04%, operating margin of 15.65%, and the pretax margin is 15.25%.

AAON Inc (AAON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AAON Inc stocks. The insider ownership of AAON Inc is 17.38%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 2,225,563. In this transaction Executive Director of this company sold 21,302 shares at a rate of $104.48, taking the stock ownership to the 8,754 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Executive Director sold 3,975 for $105.75, making the entire transaction worth $420,356. This insider now owns 8,754 shares in total.

AAON Inc (AAON) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 24.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AAON Inc (AAON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AAON Inc (AAON)

AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.72%.

During the past 100 days, AAON Inc’s (AAON) raw stochastic average was set at 37.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $85.16 in the near term. At $86.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $90.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.46. The third support level lies at $74.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) Key Stats

There are 81,366K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.78 billion. As of now, sales total 1,201 M while income totals 168,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 322,050 K while its last quarter net income were 29,290 K.