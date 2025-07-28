Recent developments with Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) stock price up 1.03% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.64. ALHC’s price has ranged from $7.92 to $21.06 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -22.95% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.46%. With a float of $131.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.67 million.

In an organization with 1679 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.57%, operating margin of -2.19%, and the pretax margin is -3.03%.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc is 33.59%, while institutional ownership is 65.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 403,347. In this transaction President of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $13.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,042,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 180,000 for $13.41, making the entire transaction worth $2,413,800. This insider now owns 1,553,100 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.46% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alignment Healthcare Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 122.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.38 million. That was better than the volume of 2.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.45%.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.76 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. However, in the short run, Alignment Healthcare Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.00. Second resistance stands at $12.24. The third major resistance level sits at $12.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.44. The third support level lies at $11.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.33 billion, the company has a total of 197,843K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,704 M while annual income is -128,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 926,930 K while its latest quarter income was -9,110 K.