Recent developments with BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.09 cents.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) on Friday, plunged -3.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.53. Within the past 52 weeks, BKSY’s price has moved between $3.86 and $28.85.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -12.83% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 47.74%. With a float of $28.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 340 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.0%, operating margin of -28.9%, and the pretax margin is -50.18%.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc is 19.29%, while institutional ownership is 42.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12 ’24, was worth 4,058. In this transaction Director of this company sold 381 shares at a rate of $10.65, taking the stock ownership to the 58,551 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 481 for $10.65, making the entire transaction worth $5,123. This insider now owns 49,009 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 64.99% during the next five years compared to -12.83% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.13%.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 60.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.42 in the near term. At $21.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.81. The third support level lies at $18.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 695.30 million based on 31,652K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 102,090 K and income totals -57,220 K. The company made 29,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.