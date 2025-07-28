Recent developments with Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.32 cents.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) on Friday, plunged -9.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.7. Within the past 52 weeks, CDLX’s price has moved between $1.22 and $8.94.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -40.23% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.61%. With a float of $49.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.17 million.

In an organization with 454 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.66%, operating margin of -70.58%, and the pretax margin is -65.41%.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 11,988. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 6,725 shares at a rate of $1.78, taking the stock ownership to the 378,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,324 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $13,056. This insider now owns 171,858 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.61% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.19 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 126.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.07 million. That was better than the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.69%.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 62.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.73. However, in the short run, Cardlytics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.64. Second resistance stands at $2.82. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. The third support level lies at $2.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 128.63 million based on 52,502K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 278,300 K and income totals -189,300 K. The company made 61,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.