Recent developments with HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.39 cents.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) kicked off on Friday, down -2.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $341.48. Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has traded in a range of $289.98-$417.14.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 16.93% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.10%. With a float of $170.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.57 million.

In an organization with 316000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.57%, operating margin of 11.16%, and the pretax margin is 9.49%.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc is 29.12%, while institutional ownership is 65.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 5,797,661. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 15,698 shares at a rate of $369.32, taking the stock ownership to the 12,646 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,698 for $369.32, making the entire transaction worth $5,797,660.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.07% during the next five years compared to 16.93% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HCA Healthcare Inc’s (HCA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.81, a number that is poised to hit 5.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.19 million. That was better than the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.52%.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 29.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 9.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $374.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $345.13. However, in the short run, HCA Healthcare Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $342.88. Second resistance stands at $351.44. The third major resistance level sits at $357.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $327.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $321.44. The third support level lies at $312.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 80.43 billion has total of 240,574K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 70,603 M in contrast with the sum of 5,760 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,321 M and last quarter income was 1,610 M.