Recent developments with Humana Inc (HUM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.44 cents.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) stock price up 3.83% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $229.21. HUM’s price has ranged from $206.87 to $406.09 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -13.05%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.95%. With a float of $120.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65680 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 2.78%, and the pretax margin is 1.94%.

Humana Inc (HUM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Humana Inc is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 95.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 1,496,984. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 6,530 shares at a rate of $229.25, taking the stock ownership to the 30,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08 ’25, when Company’s Former Chief Financial Officer proposed sale 10,959 for $249.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,732,134.

Humana Inc (HUM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.69% during the next five years compared to -13.05% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Humana Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.14, a number that is poised to hit 5.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Humana Inc (HUM)

The latest stats from [Humana Inc, HUM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.7 million was inferior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.74%.

During the past 100 days, Humana Inc’s (HUM) raw stochastic average was set at 34.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 8.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $234.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $260.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $241.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $245.02. The third major resistance level sits at $250.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $232.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $227.58. The third support level lies at $224.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.72 billion, the company has a total of 120,693K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,761 M while annual income is 1,207 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,112 M while its latest quarter income was 1,244 M.