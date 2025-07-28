Recent developments with Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.90 cents.

On Friday, Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) opened lower -4.30% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.65. Price fluctuations for MYGN have ranged from $3.81 to $29.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -106.98% at the time writing. With a float of $87.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.01%, operating margin of -14.98%, and the pretax margin is -15.27%.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Myriad Genetics, Inc is 5.19%, while institutional ownership is 103.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11 ’24, was worth 343,950. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $22.93, taking the stock ownership to the 962,378 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 11 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $22.93, making the entire transaction worth $343,950.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.87%.

During the past 100 days, Myriad Genetics, Inc’s (MYGN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.64 in the near term. At $4.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.26. The third support level lies at $4.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) Key Stats

There are currently 92,177K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 410.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 837,600 K according to its annual income of -127,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 195,900 K and its income totaled -100 K.