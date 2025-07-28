Recent developments with Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.36 cents.

On Friday, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) opened higher 1.87% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $62.62. Price fluctuations for RYAAY have ranged from $38.30 to $62.95 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 19.41%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.86% at the time writing. With a float of $530.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $530.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25952 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.82%, operating margin of 14.36%, and the pretax margin is 15.78%.

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 44.12%.

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.29% during the next five years compared to 19.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 3.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY)

The latest stats from [Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR, RYAAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.77 million was superior to 1.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.49%.

During the past 100 days, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR’s (RYAAY) raw stochastic average was set at 99.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.36. The third major resistance level sits at $66.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.89. The third support level lies at $60.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Key Stats

There are currently 530,717K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,985 M according to its annual income of 1,731 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,354 M and its income totaled -388,530 K.