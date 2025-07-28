Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) 20 Days SMA touches 3.30%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Friday, with Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) stock price down -0.33% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $12.23. RITM’s price has ranged from $9.13 to $12.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.44% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.52%. With a float of $527.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $530.12 million.

The firm has a total of 6045 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 31.96%.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Rithm Capital Corporation is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 52.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 10,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 400,000 shares.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.64% during the next five years compared to 4.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rithm Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rithm Capital Corporation, RITM], we can find that recorded value of 3.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.75%.

During the past 100 days, Rithm Capital Corporation’s (RITM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.32. The third major resistance level sits at $12.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.92.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.46 billion, the company has a total of 530,122K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,003 M while annual income is 931,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 520,920 K while its latest quarter income was 63,200 K.