Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.69% last month.

On Friday, Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) opened higher 3.54% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.7. Price fluctuations for RSI have ranged from $8.52 to $16.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.25% at the time writing. With a float of $91.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 883 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.37%, operating margin of 3.99%, and the pretax margin is 4.64%.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc is 4.81%, while institutional ownership is 88.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08 ’25, was worth 2,984,159. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 193,905 shares at a rate of $15.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,017,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 276,163 for $15.15, making the entire transaction worth $4,183,345. This insider now owns 504,547 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

The latest stats from [Rush Street Interactive Inc, RSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was inferior to 1.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.44%.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 91.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.65. The third major resistance level sits at $16.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.49. The third support level lies at $14.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

There are currently 228,981K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 924,080 K according to its annual income of 2,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 262,410 K and its income totaled 5,320 K.