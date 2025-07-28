Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 80,360 K

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) kicked off on Friday, up 4.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.61. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has traded in a range of $2.71-$7.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -12.58%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.03%. With a float of $164.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1290 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.39%, operating margin of 11.29%, and the pretax margin is 8.4%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc is 1.82%, while institutional ownership is 111.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 12 ’25, was worth 98,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 418,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,900 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $5,548. This insider now owns 61,134 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.90% during the next five years compared to -12.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (SHLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

The latest stats from [Shoals Technologies Group Inc, SHLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.03 million was inferior to 6.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.60%.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 83.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.15. The third major resistance level sits at $6.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.30.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 976.30 million has total of 167,175K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 399,210 K in contrast with the sum of 24,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,360 K and last quarter income was -280 K.