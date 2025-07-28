Snowflake Inc (SNOW) is 4.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Friday, Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) was 2.09% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $215.02. A 52-week range for SNOW has been $107.13 – $226.60.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -25.13% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.78%. With a float of $317.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $333.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.58%, operating margin of -40.49%, and the pretax margin is -36.31%.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Snowflake Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Snowflake Inc is 4.93%, while institutional ownership is 66.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 5,365,825. In this transaction President of Products of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $214.63, taking the stock ownership to the 58,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $214.63, making the entire transaction worth $5,365,812.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.10% during the next five years compared to -25.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Snowflake Inc (SNOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) saw its 5-day average volume 2.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.49%.

During the past 100 days, Snowflake Inc’s (SNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 93.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.09 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $209.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $221.91 in the near term. At $224.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $227.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $216.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $212.74. The third support level lies at $210.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Key Stats

There are 333,865K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 73.24 billion. As of now, sales total 3,626 M while income totals -1,286 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,042 M while its last quarter net income were -430,090 K.