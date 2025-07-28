Stagwell Inc (STGW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 25.87% last month.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) stock price up 3.65% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.21. STGW’s price has ranged from $4.03 to $8.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.56%. With a float of $113.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.68 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.4%, operating margin of 4.75%, and the pretax margin is 1.16%.

Stagwell Inc (STGW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Stagwell Inc is 57.42%, while institutional ownership is 38.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 1,817,982. In this transaction Director of this company bought 425,757 shares at a rate of $4.27, taking the stock ownership to the 7,774,322 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 240,000 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,063,200. This insider now owns 8,014,322 shares in total.

Stagwell Inc (STGW) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stagwell Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stagwell Inc (STGW)

The latest stats from [Stagwell Inc, STGW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.19 million was superior to 0.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.17%.

During the past 100 days, Stagwell Inc’s (STGW) raw stochastic average was set at 57.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.57. The third major resistance level sits at $5.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. The third support level lies at $4.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.45 billion, the company has a total of 267,683K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,841 M while annual income is 2,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 651,740 K while its latest quarter income was -2,920 K.