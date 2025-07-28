Stardust Power Inc (SDST) is expecting 4.05% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Friday, Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) opened lower -4.10% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Price fluctuations for SDST have ranged from $0.14 to $17.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -763.01% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.45% at the time writing. With a float of $42.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.65 million.

The firm has a total of 8 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Stardust Power Inc (SDST) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Stardust Power Inc is 50.03%, while institutional ownership is 8.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 29,780. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 160,450 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 598,655 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 173,610 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $32,309. This insider now owns 5,006,616 shares in total.

Stardust Power Inc (SDST) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.66% during the next five years compared to -763.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Stardust Power Inc (SDST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stardust Power Inc (SDST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Stardust Power Inc, SDST], we can find that recorded value of 9.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.86%.

During the past 100 days, Stardust Power Inc’s (SDST) raw stochastic average was set at 54.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0755 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0597 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4381, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5989. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5813. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6361. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6710. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4916, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4019.

Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) Key Stats

There are currently 60,799K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -23,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,810 K.