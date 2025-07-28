Synchrony Financial (SYF) kicked off at the price of $72.9: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Friday, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) was 1.52% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $71.81. A 52-week range for SYF has been $40.54 – $72.73.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.99%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.55%. With a float of $370.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.16%, operating margin of 29.48%, and the pretax margin is 19.97%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Synchrony Financial stocks. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 102.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 739,700. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 11,380 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 108,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $65.00, making the entire transaction worth $650,000. This insider now owns 78,570 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.06% during the next five years compared to 8.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Synchrony Financial (SYF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Looking closely at Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), its last 5-days average volume was 4.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.19%.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 98.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.79. However, in the short run, Synchrony Financial’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.69. Second resistance stands at $74.49. The third major resistance level sits at $75.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

There are 372,058K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.12 billion. As of now, sales total 24,166 M while income totals 3,499 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,699 M while its last quarter net income were 757,000 K.