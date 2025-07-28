TechnipFMC plc (FTI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 11.33%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) on Friday, plunged -2.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.54. Within the past 52 weeks, FTI’s price has moved between $22.11 and $37.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.53%. With a float of $405.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $411.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25304 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.14%, operating margin of 12.17%, and the pretax margin is 11.49%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TechnipFMC plc is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 96.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 348,225. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 9,381 for $29.76, making the entire transaction worth $279,179. This insider now owns 100,951 shares in total.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Trading Performance Indicators

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.84 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

The latest stats from [TechnipFMC plc, FTI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.4 million was superior to 4.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.48%.

During the past 100 days, TechnipFMC plc’s (FTI) raw stochastic average was set at 89.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.03 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.61. The third major resistance level sits at $39.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.32. The third support level lies at $34.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.98 billion based on 419,229K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,083 M and income totals 842,900 K. The company made 2,234 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 142,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.