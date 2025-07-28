Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) kicked off at the price of $9.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) kicked off on Friday, up 1.96% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.7. Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has traded in a range of $5.42-$16.89.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -333.94%. With a float of $129.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.70 million.

The firm has a total of 30000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.93%, operating margin of -30.03%, and the pretax margin is -35.18%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is 29.57%, while institutional ownership is 66.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 2,494,904. In this transaction Director of this company bought 384,731 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 768,432 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 38,782 for $7.59, making the entire transaction worth $294,289. This insider now owns 845,284 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -333.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s (MODG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, MODG], we can find that recorded value of 2.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.75%.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 96.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.14. The third major resistance level sits at $10.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.45.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.82 billion has total of 183,752K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,239 M in contrast with the sum of -1,448 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,092 M and last quarter income was 2,100 K.