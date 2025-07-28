Udemy Inc (UDMY) is 5.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Friday, with Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) stock price up 6.73% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.98. UDMY’s price has ranged from $5.68 to $10.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -2.45% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 174.35%. With a float of $82.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.49 million.

In an organization with 1246 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.36%, operating margin of -9.0%, and the pretax margin is -9.03%.

Udemy Inc (UDMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Udemy Inc is 44.39%, while institutional ownership is 44.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 174,768. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,077,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $7.15, making the entire transaction worth $178,750.

Udemy Inc (UDMY) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 174.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 53.62% during the next five years compared to -2.45% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Udemy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Udemy Inc (UDMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.13%.

During the past 100 days, Udemy Inc’s (UDMY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.75. However, in the short run, Udemy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.67. Second resistance stands at $7.89. The third major resistance level sits at $8.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.09. The third support level lies at $6.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.11 billion, the company has a total of 148,731K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 786,570 K while annual income is -85,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 200,300 K while its latest quarter income was -1,770 K.