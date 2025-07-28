United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 91,070 M

On Friday, United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) opened higher 1.00% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $102.53. Price fluctuations for UPS have ranged from $90.55 to $145.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.76% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.79% at the time writing. With a float of $733.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $846.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 490000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.12%, operating margin of 9.36%, and the pretax margin is 8.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service, Inc is 13.37%, while institutional ownership is 60.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 78,349. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’24, when Company’s President, US Operations sold 10,000 for $137.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,371,022. This insider now owns 36,769 shares in total.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.41% during the next five years compared to 5.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.75 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.90%.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service, Inc’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.70 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $104.39 in the near term. At $105.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

There are currently 846,798K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 87.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 91,070 M according to its annual income of 5,782 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,546 M and its income totaled 1,187 M.