Veracyte Inc (VCYT) is -5.46% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) on Friday, soared 7.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.59. Within the past 52 weeks, VCYT’s price has moved between $19.73 and $47.32.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.52%. With a float of $77.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 824 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.56%, operating margin of 5.14%, and the pretax margin is 7.57%.

Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Veracyte Inc is 1.52%, while institutional ownership is 108.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 122,388. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,590 shares at a rate of $26.66, taking the stock ownership to the 13,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 4,589 for $26.67, making the entire transaction worth $122,367. This insider now owns 29,989 shares in total.

Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Veracyte Inc (VCYT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.78 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.05%.

During the past 100 days, Veracyte Inc’s (VCYT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.04 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.97 in the near term. At $26.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.08. The third support level lies at $23.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.98 billion based on 78,315K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 445,760 K and income totals 24,140 K. The company made 114,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.