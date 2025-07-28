Village Farms International Inc (VFF) posted a 14.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) kicked off on Friday, up 7.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has traded in a range of $0.45-$1.47.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.01%. With a float of $99.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.16%, operating margin of -10.55%, and the pretax margin is -16.03%.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc is 11.03%, while institutional ownership is 14.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 30,150. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 9,783,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $30,150. This insider now owns 9,783,127 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.01% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Village Farms International Inc’s (VFF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.69 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.54%.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 99.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0869 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0677 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1976, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8624. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5733 in the near term. At $1.6267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2733.

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 170.75 million has total of 112,337K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 336,180 K in contrast with the sum of -35,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 77,070 K and last quarter income was -6,700 K.