Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.93% last month.

On Friday, Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) opened lower -0.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $72.78. Price fluctuations for XEL have ranged from $56.42 to $73.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 5.44% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.02% at the time writing. With a float of $575.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11380 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.98%, operating margin of 17.49%, and the pretax margin is 10.9%.

Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Xcel Energy, Inc is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 943,008. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,170 for $68.93, making the entire transaction worth $149,578. This insider now owns 3,007 shares in total.

Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.49% during the next five years compared to 5.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL)

Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.78%.

During the past 100 days, Xcel Energy, Inc’s (XEL) raw stochastic average was set at 89.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.00 in the near term. At $73.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.11. The third support level lies at $71.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) Key Stats

There are currently 576,761K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,441 M according to its annual income of 1,936 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,906 M and its income totaled 483,000 K.