Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) kicked off on Friday, up 2.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.93. Over the past 52 weeks, XRX has traded in a range of $3.44-$11.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.58%. With a float of $116.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.78 million.

In an organization with 16800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.46%, operating margin of -16.42%, and the pretax margin is -18.35%.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Xerox Holdings Corp is 7.64%, while institutional ownership is 94.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 109,500. In this transaction President and COO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.38, taking the stock ownership to the 259,775 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s CEO bought 22,300 for $4.48, making the entire transaction worth $99,904. This insider now owns 382,442 shares in total.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Xerox Holdings Corp’s (XRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.31 million. That was better than the volume of 4.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.85%.

During the past 100 days, Xerox Holdings Corp’s (XRX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. However, in the short run, Xerox Holdings Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.16. Second resistance stands at $6.25. The third major resistance level sits at $6.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.69.

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 764.80 million has total of 125,790K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,221 M in contrast with the sum of -1,321 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,457 M and last quarter income was -90,000 K.