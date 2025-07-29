0.61% percent quarterly performance for Samsara Inc (IOT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) kicked off on Monday, up 1.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $38.99. Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has traded in a range of $31.40-$61.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.16%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.68%. With a float of $243.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.57%, operating margin of -11.77%, and the pretax margin is -8.61%.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Samsara Inc is 57.22%, while institutional ownership is 43.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 4,702,689. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER of this company sold 124,158 shares at a rate of $37.88, taking the stock ownership to the 66,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER sold 35,842 for $38.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,384,730. This insider now owns 978,902 shares in total.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.64% during the next five years compared to 9.16% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Samsara Inc’s (IOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 162.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Samsara Inc (IOT)

Looking closely at Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.50%.

During the past 100 days, Samsara Inc’s (IOT) raw stochastic average was set at 48.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.01. However, in the short run, Samsara Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.68. Second resistance stands at $41.69. The third major resistance level sits at $42.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.82.

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.58 billion has total of 569,320K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,249 M in contrast with the sum of -154,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 366,880 K and last quarter income was -22,120 K.