$1.42M in average volume shows that GRAIL Inc (GRAL) is heading in the right direction

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) kicked off on Monday, down -5.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.29. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAL has traded in a range of $12.33-$63.99.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -89.93% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.36%. With a float of $29.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.30 million.

The firm has a total of 1000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -31.67%, operating margin of -1618.34%, and the pretax margin is -1594.58%.

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of GRAIL Inc is 17.14%, while institutional ownership is 65.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 311,440. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $38.93, taking the stock ownership to the 286,020 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,000 for $40.18, making the entire transaction worth $321,440.

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.76% during the next five years compared to -89.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GRAIL Inc’s (GRAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -60.80, a number that is poised to hit -3.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -13.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GRAIL Inc (GRAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GRAIL Inc, GRAL], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.06%.

During the past 100 days, GRAIL Inc’s (GRAL) raw stochastic average was set at 55.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.72 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.36. The third major resistance level sits at $43.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.51.

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.38 billion has total of 35,973K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 125,600 K in contrast with the sum of -2,027 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,840 K and last quarter income was -106,210 K.