$10.77M in average volume shows that Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) is heading in the right direction

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) kicked off on Monday, up 1.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $54.86. Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has traded in a range of $34.74-$69.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.08%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.42%. With a float of $650.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.95%, operating margin of 9.34%, and the pretax margin is 9.14%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Delta Air Lines, Inc is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 82.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 1,969,975. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $56.28, taking the stock ownership to the 632,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 35,000 for $56.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,969,970.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.55% during the next five years compared to -6.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Delta Air Lines, Inc’s (DAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)

Looking closely at Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL), its last 5-days average volume was 7.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.26%.

During the past 100 days, Delta Air Lines, Inc’s (DAL) raw stochastic average was set at 88.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.68 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.84. However, in the short run, Delta Air Lines, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.98. Second resistance stands at $56.35. The third major resistance level sits at $57.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.91.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.31 billion has total of 652,948K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 61,643 M in contrast with the sum of 3,457 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,648 M and last quarter income was 2,130 M.