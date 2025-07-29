10.83% percent quarterly performance for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Monday, with Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) stock price up 0.95% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.43. VLY’s price has ranged from $7.18 to $11.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -4.53%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.64%. With a float of $478.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $560.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3732 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.27%, operating margin of 7.78%, and the pretax margin is 19.03%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 14.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 90,700. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 40,844 for $8.70, making the entire transaction worth $355,343.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.87% during the next five years compared to -4.53% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Valley National Bancorp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Looking closely at Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), its last 5-days average volume was 8.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.14%.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 90.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.32. However, in the short run, Valley National Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.57. Second resistance stands at $9.61. The third major resistance level sits at $9.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.31.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.33 billion, the company has a total of 560,028K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,582 M while annual income is 380,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 843,050 K while its latest quarter income was 106,060 K.