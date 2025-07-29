11.03% percent quarterly performance for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) was -0.18% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.54. A 52-week range for TEVA has been $12.47 – $22.80.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -9.62%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.55%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36167 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.16%, operating margin of 7.54%, and the pretax margin is -3.15%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 62.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 952,464. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 55,775 shares at a rate of $17.08, taking the stock ownership to the 403,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 55,775 for $17.08, making the entire transaction worth $952,466.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.89% during the next five years compared to -9.62% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.03 million, its volume of 10.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.91%.

During the past 100 days, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 69.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.69 in the near term. At $16.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.03.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

There are 1,146,960K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.93 billion. As of now, sales total 16,544 M while income totals -1,639 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,891 M while its last quarter net income were 214,000 K.