111.48% percent quarterly performance for Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) on Monday, plunged -5.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.38. Within the past 52 weeks, FLNC’s price has moved between $3.46 and $24.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -286.43%. With a float of $75.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1595 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.06%, operating margin of -0.74%, and the pretax margin is -0.93%.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fluence Energy Inc is 42.35%, while institutional ownership is 62.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 194,641. In this transaction Director of this company bought 33,000 shares at a rate of $5.90, taking the stock ownership to the 86,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 78,258 for $3.69, making the entire transaction worth $288,480.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.86 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Looking closely at Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.78%.

During the past 100 days, Fluence Energy Inc’s (FLNC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.54 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.89. However, in the short run, Fluence Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.34. Second resistance stands at $9.83. The third major resistance level sits at $10.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.74.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.61 billion based on 181,549K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,699 M and income totals 22,720 K. The company made 431,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.