12.86% percent quarterly performance for Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) opened higher 1.88% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $44.71. Price fluctuations for OXY have ranged from $34.78 to $61.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.89% at the time writing. With a float of $980.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $984.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13323 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.53%, operating margin of 22.14%, and the pretax margin is 15.94%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corp is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 76.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 35,724,074. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 763,017 shares at a rate of $46.82, taking the stock ownership to the 264,941,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,614,015 for $45.60, making the entire transaction worth $164,787,626. This insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.12 million, its volume of 7.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.48%.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.07 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.76 in the near term. At $45.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.60.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

There are currently 984,133K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,725 M according to its annual income of 3,056 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,803 M and its income totaled 936,000 K.