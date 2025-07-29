13.65% volatility in GoPro Inc (GPRO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) opened lower -6.62% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. Price fluctuations for GPRO have ranged from $0.40 to $2.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -94.63%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.24% at the time writing. With a float of $125.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 696 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.52%, operating margin of -17.33%, and the pretax margin is -17.59%.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GoPro Inc is 20.23%, while institutional ownership is 40.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 19 ’25, was worth 5,414. In this transaction SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE of this company sold 6,323 shares at a rate of $0.86, taking the stock ownership to the 355,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,323 for $0.86, making the entire transaction worth $5,414.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GoPro Inc (GPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoPro Inc (GPRO)

The latest stats from [GoPro Inc, GPRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 69.96 million was superior to 6.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.03%.

During the past 100 days, GoPro Inc’s (GPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1932 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0745 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8256, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9321. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1233.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 157,549K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 225.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 801,470 K according to its annual income of -432,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 134,310 K and its income totaled -46,710 K.