$15.88M in average volume shows that Coca-Cola Co (KO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Monday, with Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) stock price down -1.56% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $69.17. KO’s price has ranged from $60.62 to $74.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.54% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.53%. With a float of $4.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.30 billion.

The firm has a total of 69700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.43%, operating margin of 27.96%, and the pretax margin is 31.96%.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Co is 0.77%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 19,197,640. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 266,403 shares at a rate of $72.06, taking the stock ownership to the 275,946 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 266,403 for $71.49, making the entire transaction worth $19,045,150.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.27% during the next five years compared to 3.54% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coca-Cola Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coca-Cola Co, KO], we can find that recorded value of 16.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.36%.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Co’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.86 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.19. The third major resistance level sits at $69.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.96.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 293.04 billion, the company has a total of 4,304,267K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,061 M while annual income is 10,631 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,129 M while its latest quarter income was 3,330 M.